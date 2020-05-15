Food & Wine Magazine has partnered with Southern Smoke to help support the food and beverage industry. Southern Smoke is a non-profit which aids those in the industry who need the most help and in a prompt manner. You can donate or learn more by visiting, https://southernsmoke.org/. Food & Wine is owned by our parent company, the Meredith Corporation.
