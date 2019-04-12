maurices offers a wide selection of women’s clothing sizes 2 - 24 in denim, on-trend separates, dresses and great accessories for every season and body type at wallet friendly price points. From form fitting jeans to flowy tops – there is something for everyone, to take you from work to date night and everything in between. With Spring upon us, maurices has all the clothes to make any wardrobe bloom with updated spring style. Below are the pieces featured on our segment on Your Life Arizona. Find all of these looks and details on your local store at maurices.com.
LOOK 1
Our first look is the geo tie front maxi dress in emerald sea with our distressed unfinished hem denim jacket. This light weight and comfortable fabric is perfect for those who always seem to be on the go but want that effortless yet trendy style and can take it to the next level with ease by adding some soft jewelry and a cork wedge.
LOOK 2
Everybody loves a great Kimono, they are light and airy and perfect for the warm weather we have here in AZ. Taylor is wearing our bandana print kimono, paired with another one of our classic v-neck tanks. Her bottoms are our distressed jeggings with unfinished hem detail to add a little edge to her look and to complete her outfit she added a strappy block heel.
LOOK 3
Carly is wearing our pleated jumpsuit in olive cloud - also available in blue jasmine. She’s paired it with one of our denim jackets and Emma laser cut wedge that easily takes her from work, to errands to happy hour with the girls! It’s only fashion forward but incredibly light weight and comfortable, making it a must have for Spring and Summer.
LOOK 4
Our model Kelsey is having fun mixing patterns with our drawstring waist floral kimono and our v-neck striped tank, paired with our classic high rise maurices distressed light wash jeggings. This outfit is perfect for any spring event you have planned from fun upcoming festivals to family gatherings - this outfit will be your go-to look.
Look 5
Taylor is giving us the cold shoulder in one of our newest button front blouses. This look can be worn to any occasion whether it’s a busy day of crossing off your "To-Do" list or Relaxing at a family gathering this spring. She paired our cold shoulder with our exclusive Everflex denim that will be your most comfortable pair of jeans - that move with you no matter what your day holds.
Look 6
If you thought you couldn’t do the can-can in jeans, think again. With unique everflex fabric (only available at maurices!) made to move with you- these will be the softest, most flattering pair of jeans you’ve ever slipped into. We have Carly here rocking these jeans with one of our new button front, Kristen floral kimono and our double v-neck chiffon tank. This fun outfit is perfect to go from work to play and everything in between!
