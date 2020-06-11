Masks are becoming the newest accessory for everyone to wear. The masks are functional but can also fashionable. In my Phoenix store, I offer 2 masks shapes: one is rectangle with pleats and the other curved around the nose and fits closer to your face. My clients who want a closer fitting mask prefer the curved shape. This shape does have a pocket where you can add a filter if you like. Also, the curved shape comes in 3 sizes small (mostly for kids), medium (mostly for females) and large (mainly for men).
My clients who want something lighter and more breathable, prefer the first shape (rectangle with pleats). This shape has been popular especially since it has been getting warmer out. This rectangle with pleats seems lighter and easier to breath.
Many people buying masks are wearing them in public to the grocery store, when running errands, seeing friends, and whenever interacting with people. Wearing a mask is a curtesy and polite to your neighbor. Especially if you don’t know if they have a compromised immune system. I keep one in my car, one at home and one at work. This way I always have one available if needed.
I encourage everyone wearing masks to wash them every couple days when you wear them. There are a couple ways to clean your mask:
1 – wash by hand – with Woolite, baby shampoo or a very delicate soap. Since the mask is toughing your skin, you want to pay attention to the soap you use especially if you have sensitive skin or your skin breaks out easily. Also, you will be smelling the mask after it dries (it’s right by your nose) and probably don’t want to smell bleach or other harsh chemicals. That’s why I recommend baby shampoo or Woolite. It’s pretty delicate soap.
2 – You can wash in a washing machine, but I do encourage you NOT to wash your mask with heavy towels, jeans or heavy articles of clothing. Your masks are small and delicate, and those items will beat/bang it up. I do encourage you to wash on the delicate cycle and put in a mesh bag to protect it. You don’t want the elastic to catch on something and rip/pull.
3 – Do not put the mask in the dryer. The heat will ruin it. Especially with the elastics and if you have a metal piece in the nose. It’s safe to let it airdry.
When selecting a mask, pick a pattern or color that suits you and your style. If that’s your favorite sports team, favorite color, etc. I made some to match jackets, suits, shirts and even your pocket square. There is so much sadness in the world right now, we need to smile more and since we can’t see each other’s smile, wear a mask with a pattern or saying that may make someone a smile.
You can see all my masks at my Phoenix store (Q. Contrary) located at 3188 East Indian School Road. You can also shop my online store at qcontraryshop.com or my website qcontrary.com. I am offering complimentary mask alterations. If your mask doesn’t fit right, bring it in. Happy to help fit it better. I don’t charge and just ask that you clean your mask first.