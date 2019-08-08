With triple digit summer temperatures being a daily norm, Phoenicians anxiously await cooler fall weather. As the school year starts early in most of the valley, October offers the opportunity for a mid-semester break. Being one of the few states in the country to have this custom, fall break creates a unique time for AZ families to travel together while avoiding crowds and finding much lower rates than Summer and Winter seasons. The weather is generally mild in many destinations with hotels and tour operators transitioning out of peak season to shoulder season.
One of the most exciting fall destinations is Canada. There are so many beautiful places to visit but because of the vast distances most families choose to stay in only one location. Rail journeys on Rocky Mountaineer make it possible to visit multiple destination and have an adventure while traveling. There are a variety of itinerary options for every taste and budget ranging from 1-14 nights. Highlights of these itineraries include Banff, Jasper Lake Louise and Vancouver. Taking the train by day and enjoying hotel stays overnight offers the perfect combination of relaxation, structure and free time. Activities range from leisurely to adventurous and may include hikes, glacier walks and helicopter rides.
Another popular fall break destination is Hawaii. All of the islands of Hawaii offer something different from one another, but The Big Island has perhaps the greatest plethora of outdoor activities. The challenge most families face when trying to plan a trip to the Big island is coordination and planning. Attempting to fit in the snorkeling, hiking, beaches, volcano adventures and waterfalls can seem overwhelming. Backroads award winning tours offer the perfect solution to remove all the stress of planning and coordination. The company offers group or private journeys and provide experienced trip leaders, engaging family friendly activities and multi-sport options as well as a dedicated kids activity expert.
For families who want to experience the great outdoors and beautiful fall folliage closer to home Jackson Hole Wyoming is a great option. Hiking Yellowstone, visiting the Grand Tetons and fly fishing are all excellent day trips during the fall season. While it may keep your kiddos up late at night, Wyoming is known for its stargazing tours due to its wide open areas and very low light pollution.
Although there are a multitude of lodging options, travelers seeking an ultimate luxury experience should stay at the Amangani. For families seeking a low key experiences staying in downtown offers the opportunity to enjoy the lively bar and restaurant scene.
Whichever destination you choose, make sure to plan in advance to take advantage of early booking specials and guarantee the best overall travel experience.
