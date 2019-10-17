Since I am getting married next month, it only seemed fit to do a segment on how to curate your ideal wedding wine line up! The food and drink at a wedding (especially the wine) is what people seem to remember most after a wedding is over! For me and my fiances wedding our wine list will especially be one of the most memorable aspects for our guests. From choosing the right varietals, price range, deciding how many wines to purchase, finding wine deals, etc I’m covering it all for you in this segment. For more information or help on curating your wedding line list please e-mail samanthasommelier@gmail.com or visit samanthasommelier.com. Cheers!