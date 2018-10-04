Greek Festival of Chandler - A taste of Greece
To learn more, go to WWW.ATasteofGreeceAZ.com or call 480-899-3330.
The MacIntosh with Chef Christopher Collins – Homemade Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Bacon Steak Biscuit Sandwich
Call 602.368.8766 for more information.
Happy Grace
For more information, visit www.happygrace.com.
FLEKK Cosmetics - Step-By-Step Eye Makeup for Perfect Eyes
To learn more visit www.flekkcosmetics.com.
Platinum Wellness
For more information, visit www.cleanse2lose.com or call 602-866-8100.
Manic Managed Mom – Orange You Glad It’s Pumpkin Season!
For more information visit, www.facebook.com/manicmanagedmom, or go to pinterest.com/managedmom.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.