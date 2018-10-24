Chef Curtiss- Artichoke Mushroom Toast, Ora King Salmon, and Vegan Cheesecake
For more information, visit www.foxrc.com or find them on facebook or Instagram via @foxrestaurantconcepts.
Dillard's— Menswear Trend
For more, visit www.Dillards.com.
Samantha Sommelier Private Wine Tastings- Horror Movie Wine Pairings
For more information, you can find her on Instagram @samanthasommelier.
Prolean Wellness
Call 480-477-6334 or visit www.ProleanWellness.com for more information.
Dr. Nancy Harris, Clinical Psychologist
Send Dr. Nancy Harris, Clinical Psychologist an email at drnancyharris@aol.com or call 602 697-1286.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
Vein Med Solutions– Picosure for Tattoo Removal & Skin Rejuvenation
To learn more go to www.VeinMedSolutions.com or call 480-428-5404.
Maricopa County Home Show
For more information go to MCHomeShows.com or call 602-485-1691. For more information about Window World visit and www.windowworldphoenix.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.