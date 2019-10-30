Chef Chuck – Southwest Green Chile Cornbread Stuffing

Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit www.mountainshadows.com/dining or call 480-624-5400.

Local First AZ – Arizona Fall Festival

For more information, visit www.localfirstaz.com or call 602-956-0909.

Harvest + Thyme – Halloween Charcuterie Board

For more DIY activities and tricks, call 480-254-2766 or visit www.htcharcuterie.com.

Laser Tech

For more information, visit www.lasertechaz.com or call (602) 633-1063.

enVoque MD

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

For more information about Nuvell Clinics, visit https://www.nuvellclinics.com/ or call 480-459-5262.

Spinato’s – Broccoli Crust Pizza

For more information, visit www.spinatos.com.

PHX Beer Co.

For more information, visit www.PHXBeerCo.com.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you