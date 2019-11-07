Chef Christopher Gross — Duncan Farms Beet Salad with Fresh Ricotta

To learn more, visit www.wrigleymansion.com or call 602-955-4079.

Manic Managed Mom – Holiday Gift Guide

For more information visit, www.facebook.com/manicmanagedmom, or go to pinterest.com/managedmom.

Prolean Wellness

To learn more visit www.ProleanWellness.com or call (480)477-6334.

Better Homes & Gardens

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.

Gasser Dental

For more information, visit https://drgasser.com/.

Camelback Medical

For more information, visit www.Camelbackmedical.com or call 480-535-1000.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

Deloma Life — Artists to follow on Insta

www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram.

Honoring Vets AZ

For more information, visit www.HonoringAmericasVeterans.org.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Arizona Milk Producers Tip

To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you