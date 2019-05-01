Chef Christopher Gross — Chicken Milanese

To learn more, visit www.wrigleymansion.com or call 602-955-4079.

Maurices – Mother’s Day and Summer Fashion

For more information, visit www.Maurices.com.

Samatha Sommelier from Churchill Downs – How to Throw a Derby Party

For more information, you can find her on Instagram @Samanthaacapaldi or visit her web page samanthasommelier.com.

Maya Nahra – Celery Juice

For more information, visit www.Nuuaria.com.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

AR Workshop – DIY Summer Drink Tray

For more information, visit www.ARWorkshop.com/Scottsdale or call 480-281-9993.

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show – Affordable Window/Door Updates

For more information go to MCHomeShows.com or call 602-485-1691. For more information about Window World of Phoenix, visit www.WindowWorldPhoenix.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.