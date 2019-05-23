Castle Hot Springs – Simple Squash Fritters

For more information, visit www.CastleHotSprings.com

My Dog is More Enlightened Than I Am

For more information, visit www.Lifecoachmaureen.com or fb@LifeCoachMaureenS.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com

Prolean Wellness

To learn more visit www.ProleanWellness.com or call (480)477-6334

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

The Joint Chiropractic

For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com.

Lake Havasu

To learn more about Lake Havasu, visit www.golakehavasu.com.

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.