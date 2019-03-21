Chef Collins – Fried Shrimp Po’Boy w/ Homemade Quick Pickles

For more information, call 602.368.8766 or visit www.themacintoshaz.com

Dillard’s — Spring Style with Vionic Shoes

For more, visit www.Dillards.com.

Nicole Pavlik Law

To learn more, visit www.npavliklaw.com or call 602-635-6176.

Comprehensive Care

For more information, visit www.compcareonline.com or call 602-795-9705.

AZ Bounce Pro

For more information, visit www.AZBouncePro.com.

Microdermamitt

For more information, visit www.Microdermamitt.com or call 866-450-6488.

enVoque MD

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Arizona Milk Producers

To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.