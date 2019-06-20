Chef Christopher Gross— Chocolate Blamort Cake with Crème Brulee
To learn more, visit www.wrigleymansion.com or call 602-955-4079.
Jennifer Mindfulness – Reducing stress and anxiety in the workplace
For more information, visit www.employerscouncil.org.
Arizona Milk Producers
To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.
Arizona Research Center
For more information, visitwww.azresearchcenter.com or call (602)773-3040.
Deloma Life— Beauty Gadgets
www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram
H2O Concepts
For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.
Transforming Image Med Spa
For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813-843-0965.
Express Flooring
For more information visitwww.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.