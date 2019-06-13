Chef Danielle Leoni – Chilled Zucchini Salad w/ Feta Goat Cheese & Spicy Pecans

For more information visit www.thebreadfruit.com.

Fashion by Robert Black – Vintage Swimsuits & Cover-ups

For more information visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770 for more information.

Toddler Health – Tips for Parents of Picky Eaters

For more information, visit www.enfagrow.com.

Comprehensive Integrated Care

For more information, visit ciccenters.com.

The Hills Salon Spa

For more information, thehillssalonspa.com.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

Pomo Pizzeria – Caramelized Peach Dishes for Summer

For more information, visit www.pomopizzeria.com.

Platinum Wellness

For more information, visit www.cleanse2lose.com or call 602-866-8100.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics or visit www.NuvellClinics.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.