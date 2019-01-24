Chef Danielle Leoni – Crispy Mango Fish Rolls
For more information visit www.thebreadfruit.com.
Sparkle Bar- Active Makeup
For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Mamma of Many – Parenting Resolutions
For more information, visit www.mabelslabels.com or find her on Twitter @juliecole.
Gasser Dental
Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.
The Joint Chiropractic
For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Nuvell Clinics MedSpa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics or visit www.NuvellClinics.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.