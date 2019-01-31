Trap Haus BBQ – Peach Brandy Grilled Porterhouse Pork Chop

To learn more go to www.trapphausbbq.com or call 602-466-5462. Find them on Instagram at @trapphausbbq.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa- Hair Masks

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Prolean Wellness – How To Make It Happen

Call 480-477-6334 or visit www.ProleanWellness.com for more.

Weight Loss Institute of Arizona

Visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. Visit Multiple Valley Locations.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.

Feng Shui

For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com or call 480-648-1836.

HomeVestors

For more helpful tips, visit www.WeBuyUglyHouses.com or call 1-800-44-BUYER.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.