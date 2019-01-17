Fashion by Robert Black- Oscar Looks

Visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or 480-664-7770. Models by Ford Robert Black Agency; www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537.

Barb Fenzl- Chocolate Tart with Surprise Middle

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

Roadtrippers – Arizona Road Trips

For more information, visit www.RoadTrippers.com.

Prolean Wellness

To learn more visit : www.ProleanWellness.com or call (480)477-6334.

Barrett Jackson Overview

For tickets or more information, visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com.

The Tidy Cottage- Car Organization

To find out more visit www.thetidycottage.com or call (480)338-1939.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Catalyst Pain Solutions

For more information call 480-821-PAIN (7246) or visit www.CatalystPainSolutions.com

Nuvell Clinics MedSpa

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics or visit www.NuvellClinics.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.