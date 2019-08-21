Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Back to School Hair

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’s at 480.513.8414 or visit www.zoltons.com.

Chef Jennifer Russo – Shrimp and Grits

For more information, visit www.TheMarketPhx.com or call 602.626.5050.

Baths for Less

For more information, visit www.BathsForLess.com or call 480-894-BATH.

Precision Air & Heating

For more information visit, www.precisionairandheating.com or call 602.FIX MY AC.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or call (602)773-3040.

Arizona Highways – Living Rock Garden

Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on our sister station CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.

enVoque MD

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Healthy Food Swaps

Guest: Sarah Karger, Lifestyle Expert.

Intellifilm

Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you