Alicia’s Deals
See all of Alicia’s Deals atwww.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals.
Barb Fenzl – French Cake
Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.
The Hills Salon & Spa
For more information visit, TheHillsExperience.com or call 480.585.3787.
Feng Shui in Motion – Sound Healing
For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com.
H2O Concepts
For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.
Keto and Vegan-friendly Dishes at San Tan Brewery
For more information, visit www.SanTanBrewing.com or call Chandler: 480-917-9700 or Uptown: 602-595-7390.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
#momlife – Back to School
Guest: Alicia Markham and Barb Fenzl
*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.