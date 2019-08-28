Alicia’s Deals

See all of Alicia’s Deals atwww.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals.

Barb Fenzl – French Cake

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

The Hills Salon & Spa

For more information visit, TheHillsExperience.com or call 480.585.3787.

Feng Shui in Motion – Sound Healing

For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Keto and Vegan-friendly Dishes at San Tan Brewery

For more information, visit www.SanTanBrewing.com or call Chandler: 480-917-9700 or Uptown: 602-595-7390.

Intellifilm

Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.

#momlife – Back to School

Guest: Alicia Markham and Barb Fenzl

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you