Dillard’s — ECCO Shoes

For more, visit www.Dillards.com.

Trap Haus BBQ – Brisket Empanadas, Hot Pork Sammitch, Pork Belly Burnt Ends

To learn more go to www.trapphausbbq.com or call 602-466-5462. Find them on Instagram at @trapphausbbq

Sparkle Bar – Must-have Eyebrow Item

For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Carol Royce

Go to www.carolroyseteam.com/ to learn more.

AJ’s Fine Foods

For more information go to www.ajsfinefoods.com.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

FAB Formula— How to Get Over Being Mad in 3 Steps

For more information, visit www.Personallifemedia.com, www.BetterLover.com or @susanbratton on Instagram.

Arizona Milk Producers

To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.

Ginworld & Gin Week

For more information, visit www.ginworld.com or find her on social media @TheGinWorld.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.