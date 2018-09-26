Chef Christopher Gross— Baba Rum Cake with Vanilla
For more information, visit www.wrigleymansion.com or call 602-955-4079.
Alice’s Table – Fall Floral Arrangements
For more information, visit www.AlicesTable.com or call 480-444-8080.
Medifast Weight Control Centers
For more information on Medifast Weight Control Ceneters, call 602-996-9669 or visit medifastarizona.com.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
enVoque MD
For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
Dr. Ramsey- Brain Power Foods and Supplements
To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.
ScottsdaleRestaurants.com – Top Spicy Dishes
For more information, visit www.scottsdalerestaurants.com.
Nuvell Clinics MedSpa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
The Joint Chiropractic
For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
