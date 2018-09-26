Chef Jeff Smedstad- Scallops al Mojo de Ajo and Nopales Salad
The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.
Herbal Dynamics Beauty –Fall Skincare Tips
Visit www.herbaldynamicsbeauty.com for more information.
Jamie Krell – Fall Fashion Trends
For more information visit Macys.com.
Arizona Aesthetics
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
For more information visitTheHerosClub.com or call 877 337 4119.
Prolean Wellness
Call 480-477-6334 or visit www.ProleanWellness.com for more.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more information.
Dr. Theresa Ramsey - The Center for Natural Healing
To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
