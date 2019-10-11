Chef Danielle Leoni – Appleton rum sea scallops

For more information visit www.thebreadfruit.com.

Tommy Bahama – Ultimate Tailgate

Find out more at www.tommybahama.com or call 480-505-3668.

A Bitter Feast – New Novel

For more information, visit www.DeborahCrombie.com.

Not My Kid – National Bullying Prevention Month

For more information, visit www.NotMyKid.org or @notmykiddotorg on IG.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

Arizona Mini Dental

For more information, call (480) 898-3053 or visit www.azmdic.com.

ED Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Platinum Wellness

To learn more, check out www.cleanse2lose.com or call 602-866-8100.

Transforming Image

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you