Perry Rea- Italian-Stuffed Chicken Roulettes with Fig Balsamic Glaze, Truffle Oil Roasted Potatoes with Rosemary and Parmesan and Cranberry Balsamic Glazed Roasted Acorn Squash
To make a reservation, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
Christina Barrueta – Fall Baking/ Cooking Gadgets
To learn more go to WriteOnRubee.com.
Gelato Dolce Vita - Gelato Festival America
For more information go to gelatofestivalamerica.com.
Catalyst Pain Solutions
For more information call 480-821-PAIN (7246) or visit www.CatalystPainSolutions.com.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Alicia’s Deals - Holiday Fun for a LOT Less!
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdeals.
H2O Concepts— “Get Rid of Bad Tasting Tap Water and Hard Water Problems Forever!”
For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.
Arizona Aesthetics
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.