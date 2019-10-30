Barb Fenzl – Butternut Squash Orecchiette
Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.
Desert Botanical Garden
To get tickets, visit www.dbg.org or 480.941.1225.
Desert Diamond Casino West Valley
To learn more about job opportunities, visit www.ddcaz.com.
The Hills Salon & Spa
For more information visit, TheHillsExperience.com or call 480.585.3787
Process Salon – New Makeup
Learn more by visiting www.sydneygmakeup.com or calling 602-751-4139.
Camelback Medical
For more information, visit www.Camelbackmedical.com or call 480-535-1000.
Arizona Milk Producers – Halloween
To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.
Arizona Aesthetics
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.
AZ Highways
Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on our sister station CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.
*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.