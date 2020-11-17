Optum Healthcare

For more information, visit https://www.optum.com/.

Desert Financial Credit Union

For more information, check out www.desertfinancial.com.

Fashion by Robert Black

Visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770 for more information.

Prolean Wellness

To learn more visit www.ProleanWellness.com or call (480)477-6334.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Jaxn Blvd

For more information visit their website www.jaxnblvd.com, check out their Instagram @jaxnblvd or call (480) 550-1402.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you