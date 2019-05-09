Sparkle Bar – Top Uses for Clear Mascara

For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Chef Chuck – Cauliflower Mac ‘n Cheese

Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit www.mountainshadows.com/dining or call 480-624-5400.

SheriAnne Little – Top 3 Stretches You Should Be Doing Everyday

For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.

ED Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Prolean Wellness

To learn more visit www.ProleanWellness.com or call (480)477-6334.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

The Joint Chiropractic

For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.

Dr. Ramsey – Charcoal

To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.