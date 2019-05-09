Sparkle Bar – Top Uses for Clear Mascara
For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Chef Chuck – Cauliflower Mac ‘n Cheese
Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit www.mountainshadows.com/dining or call 480-624-5400.
SheriAnne Little – Top 3 Stretches You Should Be Doing Everyday
For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Prolean Wellness
To learn more visit www.ProleanWellness.com or call (480)477-6334.
H2O Concepts
For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.
The Joint Chiropractic
For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com.
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.
Dr. Ramsey – Charcoal
To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.