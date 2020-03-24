Fashion by Robert Black – #MondayBlues

For more information visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack.com or call 480-664-7770 for more information.

Chef Jeff Smedstad – #TacoTuesday: Pollo Asado Tacos

The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.

The Bubbly Blonde- #ShoesdayTuesday

Visit www.TheBubblyBlonde.life for more.

Yelp- #SundayBrunch

For more information, visit https://www.yelp.com/phoenix or download our free mobile app.

Jaxn Blvd- #ProductiveSaturday

For more information visit their website www.jaxnblvd.com, check out their Instagram @jaxnblvd or call (480) 550-1402.

Yoga for Anxiety - #WellnessWednesday

For more information, visit www.TheMadisonVibe.com.

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlor – #ThirstyThursday

For more information, visit www.bitterandtwistedaz.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you