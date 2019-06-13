Chef John Amann– Heirloom Beet salad with Summer Beet Vinaigrette & Burrata
For more information, visit www.CastleHotSprings.com
Tommy Bahama – Father’s Day Gift Ideas
Find out more at www.tommybahama.com or call 480-505-3668.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – The Shag Haircut
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
enVoque MD
For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
Samatha Sommelier Private Wine Tastings – Sips for Summer Under $20
For more information, you can find her on Instagram @Samanthaacapaldi.
MOD Dentistry
For more information, visit www.moddentistry.com.
Transforming Image Med Spa
For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
ED Marshall
For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.
Arizona Milk Producers
To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.