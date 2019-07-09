Chef Danielle Leoni – Sweet Potato Pudding, Signature Baked Goodies, & Jamaican Favorites

For more information visit www.thebreadfruit.com or call 602.267.1266

Phoenix Zoo – Winter in July

For more information, visit www.PhoenixZoo.org or call 602.286.3800.

The Phoenician

For more information, visit www.Thephoenician.com or call 480.941.8200 .

Arizona Milk Producers

For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.

Manic Managed Mom – Gadgets That Serve Multiple Purposes Around The House

For more information visit,www.facebook.com/manicmanagedmom, or go to pinterest.com/managedmom

Laser Tech

For more information, visit www.lasertechaz.com or call 602.633.1063

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480.656.5311

The Joint Chiropractic

For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com/phoenix.

Arizona Craft Beer Review – Growth of The Craft Beer Industry in Arizona

Visit Arizona Craft Beer Review on Facebook and Instagram or call 602.616.9866.

ED Marshall

Visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1.800.245.3142 to learn more.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.