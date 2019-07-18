All Your Ducks in A Row – Simple Style Tips to Create An Organized Home
For more information, visit www.allyourducksinarow.com or find her on Instagram @leslie.lehr
Chef Chuck – Spicy Cucumber Gazpacho with Shrimp Relish
Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit https://www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth/about-hearth-61 or call 480-624-5400.
Arizona Highways – Area 66
Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on our sister station CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.
Precision Air & Heating
For more information visit, www.precisionairandheating.com or call 602.FIX MY AC.
Nuvell Clinics MedSpa
For more information, visit www.nuvellclinics.com/ or call 480.459.5262 to learn more.
Arizona Milk Producers
For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.
H2O Concepts
For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623.585.5222.
ED Marshall
Visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1.800.245.3142 to learn more.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.