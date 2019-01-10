Mustache Pretzels
For more information, email mustachepretzels@gmail.com or visit http://www.mustachepretzels.com/.
Waffle Love
For more information, go to www.waffluv.com, follow @waffluvaz on Instagram.com or call 480-404-1066.
Aioli Gourmet Burgers and Food Catering
For more information, visit www.aioliburger.com or call 602-435-7489.
Top 5 Food Trucks
For information, visit http://www.StreetEatsAZ.com/
The Maine Lobster Lady
For more information visit www.mainelobsterlady.com or call 207-669-2751.
Arcadia News – Food Truck Gatherings
For more information on Arcadia News, visit www.arcadianews.com or call 602-840-6379.
The Duke Truck – Wine Cocktails
For more information, visit www.theduketruck.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @theduketruck.
Coffee Run
For more information, visit www.coffeerunAZ.com.
Turquoise Trunk
For more information, visit www.turquoisetrunk.com 602-793-3778.
The Grilled Cheese Truck
For more information, visit www.thegrilledcheesetruck.com.
Frosted Frenzy
For more information, visit www.frostedfrenzy.com or call 602-579-9199.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673. Text AZFlowers to 95577 for flower tips.
