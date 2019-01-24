Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women

For more information, visit www.JabzBoxing.com.

Cyclebar Raintree Ranch

For more information, visit www.RaintreeRanch.Cyclebar.com.

Maya Nahra – Kale and Avocado Smoothie Bowl + Simple Pan Fried Salmon over Shredded Brussels with Date, Shallot Mustard Dressing

For more information, visit www.HealthyHabitSolutions.com/yourlifeaz.

Athleta – Fitness Wear

Visit Athleta at Chandler Fashion Center 480.899.3560 and Kierland Commons 480.922.5223. Shop online at Athleta.com.

Sparkle Bar- No-Sweat Makeup

For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Fit4Mom

For more information visit www.phoenix-scottsdale.fit4mom.com or call 602.391.6179.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa- Post-Workout Hair

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

SheriAnne Little – Perfect Running Form

For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.sheriannefitness.com or call 480-330-3763.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.