Jabz Boxing Fitness for Women
For more information, visit www.JabzBoxing.com.
Cyclebar Raintree Ranch
For more information, visit www.RaintreeRanch.Cyclebar.com.
Maya Nahra – Kale and Avocado Smoothie Bowl + Simple Pan Fried Salmon over Shredded Brussels with Date, Shallot Mustard Dressing
For more information, visit www.HealthyHabitSolutions.com/yourlifeaz.
Athleta – Fitness Wear
Visit Athleta at Chandler Fashion Center 480.899.3560 and Kierland Commons 480.922.5223. Shop online at Athleta.com.
Sparkle Bar- No-Sweat Makeup
For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Fit4Mom
For more information visit www.phoenix-scottsdale.fit4mom.com or call 602.391.6179.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa- Post-Workout Hair
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
SheriAnne Little – Perfect Running Form
For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.sheriannefitness.com or call 480-330-3763.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.