Barb Fenzl – Chilled Avocado and Cucumber Soup with Lime Crema
Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.
Rolling Rack Boutique – Spring Training Looks
For more information, visit www.shoprollingrack.com.
East Valley Institute
Visit www.evit.com or call 480-461-4000.
Arcadia Wellness Center – Liquid Facelift
For more information about Arcadia Wellness Center, visit www.arcadiawellnesscenter.com or call (480) 351-3688.
Platinum Wellness
To learn more, check out www.cleanse2lose.com or call 602-866-8100.
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
Transforming Image
For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.