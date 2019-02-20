Perry Rea- Nonna's Fried Asparagus, Citrus Caprese Salad Asparagus and Squash Frittata

To make a reservation, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.

Sparkle Bar – Mom Makeup Hacks

For information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Jaxn Blvd- Simple Décor Tips for Busy Moms

For more information visit their website www.jaxnblvd.com, check out their Instagram @jaxnblvd or call (480) 550-1402.

Happy Grace- Raising Resilient Kids

To find out more visit www.happygrace.com or find them on social media.

Manic Managed Mom- Mom Emergency Kit

Visit www.managedmoms.com for more.

How Do You Fashion- Maternity Style

Visit www.howdoyoufashion.com or @howdoyoufashion on social media for more.

FIT4MOM of Phoenix & Scottsdale – Mom Fitness

For more helpful tips, visit www.phoenix-scottsdale.fit4mom.com

Maya Nahra – Healthy Eats for Carb-loving Kids

For more information, visit www.Nuuaria.com.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

