Castle Hot Springs - Cucumber Melon Gazpacho

For more information, visit www.CastleHotSprings.com.

Q. Contrary – Men’s Denim Trends

For more information, visit www.QContrary.com or call 602-301-6987. Instagram: @qcontrary.mary. Facebook: www.Facebook.com/QContraryMary.

Alicia’s Deals

See all of Alicia’s Deals atwww.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals.

Edward Jones

For more information, visit www.EdwardJones.com/Julie-Lalwani or call 602-942-0442.

Platinum Wellness

To learn more, check out www.cleanse2lose.com or call 602-866-8100.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

ED Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.