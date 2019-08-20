Brother – Back to School Crafts

For more information, visit www.BrotherSews.com, @BrotherSews on social media.

Chef Maggie – Cheddar and sausage egg cups

Visit www.whiskedaway.net or call (480) 330-6526 to learn more about the Whisked Away Cooking School.

Gasser Dental

Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.

Better Homes & Gardens Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623.582.5222.

Prolean Wellness

For more information, visit www.ProleanWellness.com or call 480-477-6334.

End of Summer Travel

Guest: Sarah Karger, Lifestyle Expert

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480.656.5311.

Kitchen & Bath Design Inspiration: The Ultimate Design Planner

For more information on designs visit CambriaUSA.com or call 1-866-226-2742.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you