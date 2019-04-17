Chef Chuck – Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese, Hazelnuts, and Orange Vinaigrette
Hearth ’61 is located at 5445 E Lincoln Dr in Paradise Valley. For more information, visit https://www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth/about-hearth-61 or call 480-624-5400.
Fashion by Robert Black – Gateway Gala Fashion Show / Vintage Decades
Visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or 480-664-7770 for more information.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Lacking Luster in Your Locks?
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
Offerpad
For more information, visit www.offerpad.com.
Vein Med Solutions – Tattoo Removal & Skin Rejuvenation
To learn more go to www.VeinMedSolutions.com or call 480-428-5404.
Catalyst Pain Solutions
For more information call 480-821-PAIN (7246) or visit www.CatalystPainSolutions.com.
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
For more helpful tips, visit www.BHG.com.
Gasser Dental
Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.