Rolling Rack Boutique – OC Fashion & Grand Opening
To check out more styles, head to www.shoprollingrack.com.
Chef Jeff Smedstad – Roasted Carrot & Kale Salad
The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.
Alicia’s Deals – Festive Fall for Less
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals.
Comprehensive Care
For more information, visit www.compcareonline.com or call 602-795-9705.
Arizona Milk Producers Tip
To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.
99 cents Store – Decorating for Halloween on a Budget
Check out more deals and learn more at www.dothe99.com.
AZ Highways – Neon Signs
Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on our sister station CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.
Transforming Image
For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.