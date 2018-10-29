KIZIK Shoes

For more information, visit https://kizik.com/

Jason’s Deli - Holiday Catering Experts

For more information contact Craig Moyer’s at 480-772-9000.

Tommy Bahama - Grillin’ and Chillin’ Baby Back Ribs

To learn more go to www.tommybahama.com.

Arizona Milk Producers - How to Pick a Better Cereal

To learn more go to azmilk.org.

Banner Health

For more information, visit https://www.bannerhealth.com/.

H2O Concepts – Get Rid of All Your Water Filters

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Elements Massage

For more information visit, www.ElementsMassage.com/Arizona or call 480-582-5045.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.