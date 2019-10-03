Morning Buzz

Share Morning Buzz segment ides for Your Life Arizona by using the hashtag #MorningBuzz

Chef Lori Hashimoto – Hamburg

Hana Japanese Eatery is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238.

SunShine Craft Co. – Paint Pouring Workshop

Learn more at www.sunshinecraftco.com or call 607-821-9700.

White Castle – Arizona Grand Opening

For more information, visit www.whitecastle.com or follow @whitecastle for Instagram and Twitter.

Transforming Image

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965

Arizona Milk Producers Tip

To learn more go to www.azmilk.org.

Prep & Pastry – National Cinnamon Roll Day

More information can be found by visiting www.prepandpastry.com.

Flick Chick – Movie Reviews

For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you