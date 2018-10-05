Chef Eugenia- Potato Leek Soup
For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.
Seventh & Lark - Witches Brew Centerpiece
To learn more call 602-529-2007 or go to www.etsy.com/shop/SeventhAndLark
Alicia’s Deals- Cozy Fall Deals
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdeals.
Revitalize Weight Loss
For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.
Dr. Harris – Is Social Media Harmful to Kids?
Send Dr. Nancy Harris, Clinical Psychologist an email at drnancyharris@aol.com or call 602 697-1286.
Nuvell Clinics MedSpa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.
Arizona Taco Festival
For more information call 480-270-5000 or go to www.aztacofestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.