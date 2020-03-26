Ford Robert Black Agency – Beach Fashion

For more information, visit fordrba.com Open calls for new talent every Thursday from 3pm-5pm.

Arizona Science Center

For more information, visit www.Azscience.org or call (602) 716-2000.

Sand Sculpting

For more information, visit www.villafanestudios.com or IG: @VillafaneStudios.

Barb Fenzl – Chipotle Shrimp and Watermelon and Arugula Salad

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

AR Workshop – DIY Beach Bags

For more information, visit www.ARWorkshop.com/Scottsdale or call 480-281-9993.

SheriAnne Little – How to get a beach body

For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Beach Waves

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’ s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Sandbar Mexican Grill – Beachside Drinks

For more information, visit www.sandbaraz.com or call 480-585-5900.

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you