Chef Christopher Gross—Roasted Chicken with Thyme and Root Vegetables, Duncan’s Trading Co. Farms Tomato Salad and Souffle

To learn more, visit www.wrigleymansion.com or call 602-955-4079.

The Toy Insider- Water Toys

To learn more visit, www.TheToyInsider.com.

Ford Robert Black Agency – 1920’s Vintage

For more information visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack.com or call 480-664-7770 for more information.

Café Rio

For more information, visit www.CafeRio.com.

AZ Highways

Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on our sister station CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.

enVoque MD

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Arizona Milk Producers

For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.

Express Flooring

For more information visitwww.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965\

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.