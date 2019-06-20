Chef Jennifer Russo – Summer Cooking & Grilling Recipes
For more information, visit www.TheMarketPhx.com or call 602-626-5050.
LifeTime – Pool Safety
For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.
Alicia’s Deals – Summer Deals
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals.
Weight Loss Institute of Arizona
Visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. Visit Multiple Valley Locations.
Feng Shui in Motion – Feng Shui and Color
For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com.
Arizona Aesthetics
For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.
Arizona Milk Producers Tips
For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.
Transforming Image Med Spa
For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.