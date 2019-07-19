Grey Stafford – Arizona Safari

Listen to Grey’s podcast - ZooLogic!

Layla Bean Cakery – Emoji Desserts

For more information go to www.laylabeancakery.com.

Chef Jennifer Russo – All Ceviche, All Day, Three Ways

For more information, visit www.TheMarketPhx.com or call 602.626.5050.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Achieving The Correct Color or Cut for Your Skin Tone

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Guru of Geekery – Ways to Keep Laughter in Your Life

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/popculturekrissy.

Sparkle Bar – Emoji Smooch Segment- How to perfect that pout

For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Stencil Studio – Emoji String Art

For more information visit, www.stencilstudios.com or call 480.430.5503.

LifeTime – The Emoi Workout

For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.