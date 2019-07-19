Grey Stafford – Arizona Safari
Listen to Grey’s podcast - ZooLogic!
Layla Bean Cakery – Emoji Desserts
For more information go to www.laylabeancakery.com.
Chef Jennifer Russo – All Ceviche, All Day, Three Ways
For more information, visit www.TheMarketPhx.com or call 602.626.5050.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – Achieving The Correct Color or Cut for Your Skin Tone
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’s at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.
Guru of Geekery – Ways to Keep Laughter in Your Life
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/popculturekrissy.
Sparkle Bar – Emoji Smooch Segment- How to perfect that pout
For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.
Stencil Studio – Emoji String Art
For more information visit, www.stencilstudios.com or call 480.430.5503.
LifeTime – The Emoi Workout
For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
