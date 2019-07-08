Morning Buzz
Share Morning Buzz segment ideas for Your Life Arizona by using the hashtag #MorningBuzz.
Chef Lori Hashimoto – Hiyashi Chuka & Cold Noodle Salad
Hana Japanese Eatery is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238.
Tommy Bahama – Summer Style
Find out more at www.tommybahama.com or call 480-505-3668
Arizona Milk Producers
For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.
Semper Fi Heating and Cooling
For more information visit, www.semperfiheatingcooling.com or call 480 616 3636
LGCY Power
For more information, call 602-618-8002 or visit www.lgcypower.com.
Flick Chick
For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.
Parma Italian Roots – Festive 4th of July Cocktails
For more information, visit http://parmaitalianaz.com/
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine – Patriots Recipes
For more information, visit www.BHG.com.
Transforming Image Med Spa
For more information, visit https://www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.