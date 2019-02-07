Chef Lori Hashimoto - Kani Ankake Chahan (Crab fried rice)

Hana Japanese Eatery, is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238.

Arizona Milk Producers

For more information, go to www.azmilk.org.

Happy Grace -- How to Feel More Confident

For more information, visit www.happygrace.com.

Feng Shui

For more information, visit www.fsinmotion.com or call 480-648-1836.

Arizona Research Center

For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or call (602) 773-2040.

Boardroom Salon for Men

For more info, please visit- https://boardroomsalon.com.

Parents Magazine

To learn more, go to www.Parents.com.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics or visit www.NuvellClinics.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.