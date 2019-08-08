Chef Jeff Smedstad – Seared Skirt Steak with 3 Sisters hash and Chimayo Chile sauce
The Elote Café in the Ransom Hotel is located at 771 Arizona 179 in Sedona. To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook, call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com for more information.
AR Workshop – Dorm Life DIY
For more information, visit www.ARWorkshop.com/Scottsdale or call 480.281.9993.
Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa – How to Manage Your Hair In The Humidity
Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zolton’s at 480.513.8414 or visit www.zoltons.com.
Flick Chick
For more information on Vique Rojas email her at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.
Arizona Research Center
For more information, visit www.azresearchcenter.com or 602.773.3040.
Arizona Highways
Arizona Highways airs Saturdays on 3TV at 8:30pm. It also airs on our sister station CBS 5 on Sundays at 4:30pm.
Sparkle Bar – Teen Back to School Look
For more information visit www.thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call 480.941.3438.
*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.