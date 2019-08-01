Fashion by Robert Black – Vintage Rompers & Shorts

For more information, visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480.664.7770

Barb Fenzl – Blue Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breast Salad

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

Solar Pool Technologies

Find out information, visit www.solar-breeze.com/ or call 623.582.2825.

Fall Break Travel

For more information, visitwww.TravelBTA.com or call 480.787.1477.

Alicia’s Deals

See all of Alicia’s Deals atwww.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals.

Arizona Milk Producers

For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.

AR Workshop – Back to School DIY

For more information, visit www.ARWorkshop.com/Scottsdale or call 480.281.9993.

Transforming Image Med Spa

For more information, visit www.transformingimage.com/about-us/ or call 813.843.0965

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.